Sports on TV for Thursday, August 17

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, August 17
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
9 p.m.
ESPN — SRX: Racing Series, Wheatland, Mo.
CFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Edmonton at Hamilton
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
SECN — Florida St. at Texas A&M
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, First Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
7 p.m.
GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Round of 16, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Sydney, Australia vs. Willemstad, Curacao, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Seattle vs. Gray, Maine, United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei vs. Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: New Albany, Ohio vs. El Segundo, Calif., United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at Kansas City
5 p.m.
MLBN — Boston at Washington (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Cleveland OR NY Mets at St. Louis
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Cleveland at Philadelphia
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at North Queensland
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: FC Motagua vs. Olancho FC, Group D, Tegucigalpa, Honduras
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — New York at Las Vegas
_____
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.