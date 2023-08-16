Sports on TV for Thursday, August 17

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, August 17 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5:30 a.m. (Friday) FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, August 17

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

9 p.m.

ESPN — SRX: Racing Series, Wheatland, Mo.

CFL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Edmonton at Hamilton

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

SECN — Florida St. at Texas A&M

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, First Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

7 p.m.

GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Round of 16, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Sydney, Australia vs. Willemstad, Curacao, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Seattle vs. Gray, Maine, United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei vs. Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: New Albany, Ohio vs. El Segundo, Calif., United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at Kansas City

5 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at Washington (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Cleveland OR NY Mets at St. Louis

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Cleveland at Philadelphia

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at North Queensland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: FC Motagua vs. Olancho FC, Group D, Tegucigalpa, Honduras

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — New York at Las Vegas

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.