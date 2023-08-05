Sports on TV for Sunday, August 6

Sunday, August 6
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The IMSA SportsCar Weekend, Road America, Plymouth, Wis.
12:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville Street Circuit, Nashville, Tenn.
2:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
3 p.m.
NBC — FIM MotoGP: Round 9, Towcester, England (Taped)
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — AVP Gold Series: The Atlanta Open – Women’s and Men’s Championships, Atlanta
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Ottawa at Saskatchewan
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Old White at The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
GYMNASTICS
4:30 p.m.
NBC — USGA: The U.S. Classic, Chicago
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
5:30 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
ABC — PLL: Redwoods vs. Chaos, Baltimore
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Regional – Semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southwest Regional – Semifinal, Waco, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
12:05 p.m.
PEACOCK — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Baltimore OR Kansas City at Philadelphia
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Angels OR San Francisco at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego
ESPN2 — LA Dodgers at San Diego (KayRod Cast)
RODEO
12 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Kansas City (Taped)
RUGBY
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Premier Sevens: Championship, Washington
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10:55 a.m.
ESPN — Club Friendly: Athletic Bilbao vs. Manchester United, Dublin
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. U.S., Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia
3:30 a.m. (Monday)
FS1 — FIFA World Cup: England vs. Nigeria, Round of 16, Brisbane, Australia
6:30 a.m. (Monday)
FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. Denmark, Round of 16, Sydney
SOFTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Faraimo vs. Team Zerkle, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
12 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington-ATP Men’s Doubles Final
2:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington-WTA Women’s Singles Final
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington-ATP Final
TRIATHLON
1 p.m.
CNBC — PTO Tour: The U.S. Open, Milwaukee (Taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas at New York
_____
