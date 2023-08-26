Sports on TV for Sunday, August 27

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, August 27 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 4 a.m. FS2 — AFL…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, August 27

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.

FS2 — AFL — Greater Western Sydney at Carlton

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Heineken Dutch Netherlands Grand Prix, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Sprecher 150, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

2 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 175, Playoffs – Round of 10, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

2 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The Ironman National, Crawfordsville, Ind. (Taped)

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Ottawa at Edmonton

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — UNC-Greensboro at Maryland

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Wisconsin at Duke

2 p.m.

ACCN — Arkansas at Notre Dame

CYCLING

8 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 1, 9 miles, Barcelona, Spain (Taped)

10 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 2, 113 miles, Mataró to Barcelona, Spain

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, Clayton, N.Y.

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

1:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc., Boise, Idaho

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, Final Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia

10 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Final Round, Waverley CC, Portland, Ore. (Taped)

GYMNASTICS

12 p.m.

NBC — USGA: U.S. Championships, Men’s Events – Day 2, Tampa, Fla. (Taped)

7 p.m.

NBC — USGA: U.S. Championships, Women’s Events – Day 2, Tampa, Fla.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) at St. Edward (Ohio)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, Championship, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — LA Angels at NY Mets

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Boston OR NY Yankees at Tampa Bay

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Arizona OR Kansas City at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at San Francisco

ESPN2 — Atlanta at San Francisco (KayRod Cast)

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — Preseason: Houston at New Orleans

RODEO

12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Austin, Texas (Taped)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Austin, Texas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Sheffield United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Minnesota United at Seattle

SOFTBALL

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Denham vs. Team Flippen, Rosemont, Ill.

TRACK AND FIELD

12 p.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Men’s Marathon, Budapest, Hungary (Taped)

1 p.m.

NBC — World Championships: Final Day, Budapest, Hungary

2:30 p.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Final Day, Budapest, Hungary

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Los Angeles at Connecticut

4 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Indiana

6 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Phoenix

