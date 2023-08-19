Sports on TV for Sunday, August 20

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, August 20 AUTO RACING 10 a.m. CBSSN — FIM Motocross:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, August 20

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Arnhem, Netherlands

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Arnhem, Netherlands

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria (Taped)

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Dutch Boy 100, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, Ill.

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

4 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.

2 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The Buds Creek National, Mechanicsville, Md. (Taped)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — AVP Gold Series: The Manhattan Beach Open, Men’s and Women’s Championships, Manhattan Beach, Calif.

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — B.C. at Saskatchewan

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ACCN — Drexel at Pittsburgh

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Georgia at Southern Cal

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Portland at UCLA

FIBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

FOX — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Germany, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Dakota Lithium Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

3 p.m.

GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Championship Match, Cherry Hills Country Club, Cherry Hills Village, Colo.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta

NBC — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Championship Match, Cherry Hills Country Club, Cherry Hills Village, Colo.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Santiago de Veraguas, Panama, International Bracket – Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Smithfield, R.I., United States Bracket – Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Tijuana, Mexico, International Bracket – Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

2 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Fargo, N.D., United States Bracket – Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Seattle at Houston

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at NY Yankees OR San Francisco at Atlanta

7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia vs. Washington, Williamsport, Pa.

ESPN2 — Philadelphia vs. Washington, Williamsport, Pa. (KidsCast)

NFL FOOTBALL

7:05 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: New Orleans at LA Chargers

RODEO

12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Nashville, Tenn. (Taped)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Nashville, Tenn.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Columbus Crew SC at FC Cincinnati

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Austin FC at St. Louis City FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. England, Final, Sydney

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. England, Final, Sydney (Taped)

SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Urtez, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Women’s Singles Final, Men’s Doubles Final

4:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Men’s Singles Final

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP, Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

3:30 a.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary

5 a.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary

6 a.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary

10:30 a.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary

12 p.m.

NBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Washington

5 p.m.

NBATV — Connecticut at Chicago

7 p.m.

NBATV — Seattle at Minnesota

