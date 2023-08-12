Sports on TV for Sunday, August 13

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, August 13
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Uddevalla, Sweden
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Uddevalla, Sweden
1 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan. (Taped)
2:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
3 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Menards NHRA Nationals Presented By PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
CBS — Week 8: Killer 3’s vs. Ghost Ballers, Power vs. Triplets, Tri-State vs. Enemies, Trilogy vs. Ball Hogs, Detroit
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: Southern Cal vs. KK SC Derby
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
3:30 p.m.
FOX — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Spain, Malaga, Spain
GOLF
7 a.m.
USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
NBC — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Bedminster, N.J.
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash. (Taped)
7 p.m.
GOLF — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Championship Match, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Factory All-American Game: American vs. National, Arlington, Texas
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Greenville, N.C.
3 p.m.
ABC — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
12:05 p.m.
PEACOCK — Detroit at Boston
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Toronto OR NY Yankees at Miami
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at Seattle (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets
ESPN2 — Atlanta at NY Mets (KayRod Cast)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Kansas City at New Orleans
4 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: San Francisco at Las Vegas
RODEO
5 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Anaheim, Calif.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Aberdeen
SOFTBALL
4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Romero, Rosemont, Ill.
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Faraimo, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
1:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Singles and Doubles Finals
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Indiana
6 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at Seattle
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlanta at Las Vegas
_____
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.