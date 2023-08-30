Sports on TV for September 4 – 10

Adv02
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, September 4
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
2 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Clemson at Duke
COLLEGE GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — The Folds Of Honor Collegiate: First Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.
GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — Sky Golf European Ryder Cup Picks Show
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL Playoffs: Atlas vs Cannons, Quarterfinal, Foxborough, Mass.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
FS1 — Baltimore at LA Angels
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
_____
Tuesday, September 5
COLLEGE GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — The Folds Of Honor Collegiate: Second Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs
TENNIS
12 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
_____
Wednesday, September 6
COLLEGE GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — The Folds Of Honor Collegiate: Final Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.
GOLF
12 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, First Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea
TENNIS
12 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
_____
Thursday, September 7
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — North Carolina at South Carolina
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
FS1 — TBA
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Horizon Irish Open, First Round, The K Club – Ryder Course, Kildare, Ireland
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, First Round, Kenwood Country Club – Kendale Course, Cincinnati
12 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Second Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Red Oak (Texas) at Lake Benton (Texas)
NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Detroit at Kansas City
TENNIS
7 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Los Angeles at Detroit
_____
Friday, September 8
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Sioux Chief Fast Track 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
9 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Kansas Lottery 200, Playoffs – Round of 10, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Illinois at Kansas
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Horizon Irish Open, Second Round, The K Club – Ryder Course, Kildare, Ireland
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, First Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Second Round, Kenwood Country Club – Kendale Course, Cincinnati
11 p.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Third Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
10 p.m.
ESPNU — Centennial (Calif.) at Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
TENNIS
12 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
3 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinal, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinal, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ION — Seattle at Dallas
10 p.m.
ION — Las Vegas at Phoenix
_____
Saturday, September 9
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
12 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
3 p.m.
USA — Pro Motocross Championship: Round 29, Concord, N.C.
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Notre Dame at NC State
ESPN — Utah at Baylor
ESPN2 — Purdue at Virginia Tech
ESPNU — James Madison at Virginia
FOX — Nebraska at Colorado
FS1 — Troy at Kansas St.
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Texas A&M at Miami
CBS — UNLV at Michigan
ESPN2 — Mississippi at Tulane
FOX — Iowa at Iowa St.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Marshall at East Carolina
6:30 p.m.
CW — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Alabama
ESPN2 — Texas at Alabama
FS1 — UCF at Boise St.
FOX —Oregon at Texas Tech
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Wisconsin at Washington St.
CBS — UCLA at San Diego St.
ESPNU — McNeese St. at Florida
NBC — Charlotte at Maryland
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Auburn at California
ESPNU — Jackson St. at Southern U. (Taped)
FS1 — Oklahoma St. at Arizona St.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Horizon Irish Open, Third Round, The K Club – Ryder Course, Kildare, Ireland
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Third Round, Kenwood Country Club – Kendale Course, Cincinnati
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis
11 p.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Final Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — Seattle at Tampa Bay
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:50 a.m.
FS1 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Azerbaijan vs. Belgium, Group F, Mardakan, Azerbaijan
5:30 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uzbekistan
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup: TBD, Final
TENNIS
4 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
_____
Sunday, September 10
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
NBC — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix, Rimini, Italy
3 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs – Round of 16, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — North Carolina at Alabama
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Penn St. at Louisville
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Horizon Irish Open, Final Round, The K Club – Ryder Course, Kildare, Ireland
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Final Round, Kenwood Country Club – Kendale Course, Cincinnati
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
ABC — PLL Playoffs: TBD, Semifinal, Hempstead, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado at San Francisco
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Cleveland, Tampa Bay at Minnesota, Tennessee at New Orleans, Houston at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Atlanta, Jacksonville at Indianapolis, San Francisco at Pittsburgh, Arizona at Washington
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Denver, Philadelphia at New England, Miami at LA Chargers
FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Chicago, LA Rams at Seattle
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Dallas at NY Giants
TENNIS
1 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
4 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phoenix at Las Vegas
_____
