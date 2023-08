Sports on TV for Monday, August 7

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, August 7 LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 9 a.m. ESPN — Little…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, August 7

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Bristol, Conn.

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Warner Robins, Ga.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Bristol, Conn.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Waco, Texas

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Whitestown, Ind.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Diego

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at NY Mets OR Toronto at Cleveland

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Angels OR NY Yankees at Chicago White Sox (Joined in Progress)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Club Friendly: Liverpool vs. Darmstadt 98, Preston, England

2 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at HFX Wanderers

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: England vs. Nigeria, Round of 16, Brisbane, Australia

6:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. Denmark, Round of 16, Sydney

4 a.m. (Tuesday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Colombia vs. Jamaica, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

