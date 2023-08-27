Sports on TV for Monday, August 28

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, August 28 COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY 4 p.m. PAC-12N — Rutgers…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, August 28

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Rutgers at California

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Binghamton at Syracuse

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup Group Stage: Greece vs. U.S., Group C, Manila, Philippines

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Philadelphia OR NY Yankees at Detroit

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at San Francisco (9:30 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:45 p.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Ettifaq at Al-Hilal

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBSSN — French Cup: Atlético Madrid vs. AC Milan, Semifinal

3 p.m.

CBSSN — French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Liverpool, Semifinal

TENNIS

12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Las Vegas at New York

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.