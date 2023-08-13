Sports on TV for Monday, August 14

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, August 14 AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL 4 p.m. ESPNU — American…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, August 14

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Atlanta OR Oakland at St. Louis (7:30 p.m.)

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m. (Tuesday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Auckland, New Zealand

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

_____

