Sports on TV for Friday, September 1

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, September 1 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S) 11 p.m. FS2 —…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, September 1

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Carlton

1 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Adelaide

3 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Western at Geelong

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Hawthorn

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Miami (Ohio) at Miami

FS1 — Cent. Michigan at Michigan St.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville vs. Georgia Tech, Atlanta

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Stanford at Hawaii

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Syracuse at Penn St.

8 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Indiana

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Pittsburgh at Kentucky

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Second Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Charlotte Catholic (N.C.) at Providence Day (N.C.)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (Game 1)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at Arizona (9:30)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:55 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Sydney at South Sydney

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Luton Town

9 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Mazatlán at Juárez

TENNIS

12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ION — Connecticut at New York

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.