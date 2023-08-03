Sports on TV for Friday, August 4

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, August 4 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5:30 a.m. FS2 — AFL:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, August 4

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Western

12 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Western at Adelaide

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Henry Ford Health 200, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

BOXING

9 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Bethlehem, Penn.

FISHING

1 p.m.

CBSSN — SFC: The Texas International Fishing Tournament – Day 1, South Padre Island, Texas

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Featherweights and Light Heavyweights, San Antonio

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at Chicago Cubs

6:40 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Tampa Bay at Detroit

7 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Houston at NY Yankees

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston OR Kansas City at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Colorado at St. Louis (Joined in Progress)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup: Club América at Chicago FC, Round of 32

9 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at Cavalry FC

10 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup: Monterrey at Portland, Round of 32

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Switzerland vs. Spain, Round of 16, Auckland, New Zealand

4 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Norway, Round of 16, Wellington, New Zealand

SOFTBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Romero, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals, Prague-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals, Prague-WTA Quarterfinals

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Los Cabos-ATP Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ION — New York at Minnesota

YOUTH HOCKEY (BOY’S)

1 p.m.

NHLN — Hlinka Gretzky Cup U-18: U.S. vs. Canada, Semifinal, Breclav, Czechia

