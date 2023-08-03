Sports on TV for Friday, August 4

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, August 4
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Western
12 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Western at Adelaide
5 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Henry Ford Health 200, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
BOXING
9 p.m.
SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Bethlehem, Penn.
FISHING
1 p.m.
CBSSN — SFC: The Texas International Fishing Tournament – Day 1, South Padre Island, Texas
GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.
ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Featherweights and Light Heavyweights, San Antonio
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at Chicago Cubs
6:40 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Tampa Bay at Detroit
7 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Houston at NY Yankees
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston OR Kansas City at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Colorado at St. Louis (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup: Club América at Chicago FC, Round of 32
9 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at Cavalry FC
10 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup: Monterrey at Portland, Round of 32
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Switzerland vs. Spain, Round of 16, Auckland, New Zealand
4 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Norway, Round of 16, Wellington, New Zealand
SOFTBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Romero, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals, Prague-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals, Prague-WTA Quarterfinals
12 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Los Cabos-ATP Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ION — New York at Minnesota
YOUTH HOCKEY (BOY’S)
1 p.m.
NHLN — Hlinka Gretzky Cup U-18: U.S. vs. Canada, Semifinal, Breclav, Czechia
_____
