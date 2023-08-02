Sports on TV for August 7 – 13

Adv05 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, August 7 LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 9 a.m. ESPN —…

Adv05

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, August 7

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Bristol, Conn.

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Warner Robins, Ga.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Bristol, Conn.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Waco, Texas

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Whitestown, Ind.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Round of 16, Brisbane, Australia

6:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Round of 16, Sydney

4 a.m. (Tuesday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia

_____

Tuesday, August 8

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Waco, Texas

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Whitestown, Ind.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Warner Robins, Ga.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Bristol, Conn.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Greenville, N.C.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Houston at Baltimore

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia

7 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Round of 16, Adelaide, Australia

_____

Wednesday, August 9

GOLF

6 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Women’s Amateur

6 a.m. (Thursday)

USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Whitestown, Ind.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Bristol, Conn.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Whitestown, Ind.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Bristol, Conn.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: FC Tulsa at Colorado Springs

SOFTBALL

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

_____

Thursday, August 10

AUTO RACING

9 p.m.

ESPN — SRX: Racing Series, Rossburg, Ohio

GOLF

6 a.m.

USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Women’s Amateur

2 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England

6 a.m. (Friday)

USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Whitestown, Ind.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Bristol, Conn.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Bristol, Conn.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 15, Greenville, N.C.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 16, Greenville, N.C.

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Houston at New England

10 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Seattle

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Quarterfinal, Wellington, New Zealand

3:30 a.m. (Friday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Quarterfinal, Auckland, New Zealand

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Minnesota at Indiana

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Connecticut at Phoenix

_____

Friday, August 11

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Reese’s 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

9 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The TSport 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

GOLF

6 a.m.

USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Second Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Women’s Amateur

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Whitestown, Ind.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Bristol, Conn.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Bristol, Conn.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 17, Greenville, N.C.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 18, Greenville, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

7:05 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Chicago Cubs at Toronto

10:15 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Texas at San Francisco

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Green Bay at Cincinnati

10 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Denver at Arizona

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Burnley

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3:30 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Quarterfinal, Auckland, New Zealand

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Quarterfinal, Sydney

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ION — Chicago at New York

10 p.m.

ION — Washington at Las Vegas

_____

Saturday, August 12

3ICE HOCKEY

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 7: From Philadelphia

AUTO RACING

5:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 presented by Advance Auto Parts, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez (Junior-Welterweights), Glendale, Ariz.

GOLF

7 a.m.

USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Women’s Amateur

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

3 p.m.

FOX — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Atlas vs. Waterdogs, Denver

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Greenville, N.C.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Greenville, N.C.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos (Welterweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Houston, Atlanta at NY Mets, Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Baltimore at Seattle

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Tennessee at Chicago

4 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: NY Jets at Carolina

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Philadelphia at Baltimore

9 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: LA Chargers at LA Rams (Joined in Progress)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa

3 p.m.

ABC — LaLiga: TBA

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6:30 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Quarterfinal, Sydney

SOFTBALL

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

_____

Sunday, August 13

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

3 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Menards NHRA Nationals Presented By PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

CBS — Week 8: TBD, Detroit

GOLF

7 a.m.

USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Greenville, N.C.

3 p.m.

ABC — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Greenville, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Detroit at Boston

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets

ESPN2 — Atlanta at NY Mets (KayRod Cast)

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Kansas City at New Orleans

4 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: San Francisco at Las Vegas

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Indiana

_____

