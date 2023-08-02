Sports on TV for August 7 – 13

Adv05
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, August 7
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Bristol, Conn.
11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Warner Robins, Ga.
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Bristol, Conn.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Waco, Texas
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Whitestown, Ind.
9 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3:30 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Round of 16, Brisbane, Australia
6:30 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Round of 16, Sydney
4 a.m. (Tuesday)
FS1 — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia
_____
Tuesday, August 8
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Waco, Texas
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Whitestown, Ind.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Warner Robins, Ga.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Bristol, Conn.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Greenville, N.C.
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — Houston at Baltimore
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia
7 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Round of 16, Adelaide, Australia
_____
Wednesday, August 9
GOLF
6 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Women’s Amateur
6 a.m. (Thursday)
USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Whitestown, Ind.
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Bristol, Conn.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Whitestown, Ind.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Bristol, Conn.
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: FC Tulsa at Colorado Springs
SOFTBALL
4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
_____
Thursday, August 10
AUTO RACING
9 p.m.
ESPN — SRX: Racing Series, Rossburg, Ohio
GOLF
6 a.m.
USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Women’s Amateur
2 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England
6 a.m. (Friday)
USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Whitestown, Ind.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Bristol, Conn.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Bristol, Conn.
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 15, Greenville, N.C.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 16, Greenville, N.C.
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Houston at New England
10 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Seattle
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Quarterfinal, Wellington, New Zealand
3:30 a.m. (Friday)
FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Quarterfinal, Auckland, New Zealand
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Minnesota at Indiana
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Connecticut at Phoenix
_____
Friday, August 11
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Reese’s 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
9 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The TSport 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
GOLF
6 a.m.
USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Second Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Women’s Amateur
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Whitestown, Ind.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Bristol, Conn.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Bristol, Conn.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 17, Greenville, N.C.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 18, Greenville, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
7:05 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Chicago Cubs at Toronto
10:15 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Texas at San Francisco
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Green Bay at Cincinnati
10 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Denver at Arizona
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Burnley
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3:30 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Quarterfinal, Auckland, New Zealand
6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Quarterfinal, Sydney
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ION — Chicago at New York
10 p.m.
ION — Washington at Las Vegas
_____
Saturday, August 12
3ICE HOCKEY
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 7: From Philadelphia
AUTO RACING
5:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 presented by Advance Auto Parts, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
BOXING
10 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez (Junior-Welterweights), Glendale, Ariz.
GOLF
7 a.m.
USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Women’s Amateur
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
3 p.m.
FOX — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL: Atlas vs. Waterdogs, Denver
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Greenville, N.C.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Greenville, N.C.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos (Welterweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Houston, Atlanta at NY Mets, Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Baltimore at Seattle
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Tennessee at Chicago
4 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: NY Jets at Carolina
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Philadelphia at Baltimore
9 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: LA Chargers at LA Rams (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa
3 p.m.
ABC — LaLiga: TBA
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:30 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Quarterfinal, Sydney
SOFTBALL
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
_____
Sunday, August 13
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
3 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Menards NHRA Nationals Presented By PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
CBS — Week 8: TBD, Detroit
GOLF
7 a.m.
USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Greenville, N.C.
3 p.m.
ABC — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Greenville, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
12:05 p.m.
PEACOCK — Detroit at Boston
7 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets
ESPN2 — Atlanta at NY Mets (KayRod Cast)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Kansas City at New Orleans
4 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: San Francisco at Las Vegas
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Indiana
_____
