Sports on TV for August 14 – 20

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, August 14
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C.
7 p.m.
ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona at Colorado
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 a.m. (Tuesday)
FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Auckland, New Zealand
_____
Tuesday, August 15
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Championship, Shelby, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — NY Yankees at Atlanta
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Auckland, New Zealand
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Auckland, New Zealand
WNBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — New York at Las Vegas
_____
Wednesday, August 16
GOLF
6 p.m.
GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Round of 64, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Europe-Africa vs. Panama, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Mountain vs. Metro, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Japan vs. Cuba, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic, Williamsport, Pa.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
USL Championship: Rio Grande Valley at San Antonio FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Auckland, New Zealand
_____
Thursday, August 17
AUTO RACING
9 p.m.
ESPN — SRX: Racing Series, Wheatland, Mo.
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, First Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
7 p.m.
GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Round of 16, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Caribbean vs. Australia, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Northwest vs. New England, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Canada vs. Asia-Pacific, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: West vs. Great Lakes, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Cleveland OR NY Mets at St. Louis
NFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Cleveland at Philadelphia
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — New York at Las Vegas
_____
Friday, August 18
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 100 At The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
8 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
6 p.m.
GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Quarterfinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.
9 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta (Taped)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL: Archers vs. Whipsnakes
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Latin America, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Southeast, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Mexico, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Midwest, Williamsport, Pa.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.
ESPN — PFL Playoffs: Heavyweights & Women’s Featherweights
MLB BASEBALL
6:40 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Toronto at Cincinnati
7:05 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Boston at NY Yankees
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Carolina at NY Giants
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:45 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Sheffield United at Nottingham Forest
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 a.m. (Saturday)
FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Third-Place Match, Auckland, New Zealand
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Chicago at Atlanta
10 p.m.
ION — New York at Phoenix
_____
Saturday, August 19
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Playoffs: TBD, Washington
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Shriners Children’s 200, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
FIBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
FOX — FIBA World Cup: Germany vs. Greece
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Dakota Lithium Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.
GOLF
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Semifinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta
6 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FOX — Saratoga Live: The Alabama Stakes, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
2 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
4 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
6 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 292 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Boston
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
FS1 — Boston at NY Yankees
4 p.m.
FS1 — Milwaukee at Texas
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Jacksonville at Detroit
4 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Miami at Houston
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Chicago at Indianapolis
10 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Dallas at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Liverpool
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Las Vegas FC at Detroit City FC
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: New Mexico United at San Diego SC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Third-Place Match, Auckland, New Zealand
6 a.m. (Sunday)
FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Final, Sydney
SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Los Angeles at Las Vegas
_____
Sunday, August 20
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped)
2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Dutch Boy 100, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, Ill.
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
4 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — AVP Gold Series
FIBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
FOX — FIBA World Cup: U.S. vs. Germany
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Dakota Lithium Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
3 p.m.
GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Championship Match, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
1:05 p.m.
PEACOCK — Seattle at Houston
7 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia vs. Washington, Williamsport, Pa.
ESPN2 — Philadelphia vs. Washington, Williamsport, Pa. (KayRod Cast)
NFL FOOTBALL
7:05 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: New Orleans at LA Chargers
RODEO
12 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Camping World Teams Serie, Nashville, Tenn. (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Columbus Crew SC at FC Cincinnati
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Final, Sydney
SOFTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD
_____
