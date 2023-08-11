Sports on TV for August 14 – 20

Adv12 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, August 14 AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL 4 p.m. ESPNU —…

Adv12

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, August 14

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m. (Tuesday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Auckland, New Zealand

Tuesday, August 15

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Championship, Shelby, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — NY Yankees at Atlanta

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Auckland, New Zealand

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Auckland, New Zealand

WNBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — New York at Las Vegas

Wednesday, August 16

GOLF

6 p.m.

GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Round of 64, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Europe-Africa vs. Panama, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Mountain vs. Metro, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Japan vs. Cuba, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic, Williamsport, Pa.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

USL Championship: Rio Grande Valley at San Antonio FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Auckland, New Zealand

Thursday, August 17

AUTO RACING

9 p.m.

ESPN — SRX: Racing Series, Wheatland, Mo.

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, First Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

7 p.m.

GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Round of 16, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Caribbean vs. Australia, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Northwest vs. New England, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Canada vs. Asia-Pacific, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: West vs. Great Lakes, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Cleveland OR NY Mets at St. Louis

NFL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Cleveland at Philadelphia

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — New York at Las Vegas

Friday, August 18

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 100 At The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

6 p.m.

GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Quarterfinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.

9 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Archers vs. Whipsnakes

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Latin America, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Southeast, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Mexico, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Midwest, Williamsport, Pa.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

ESPN — PFL Playoffs: Heavyweights & Women’s Featherweights

MLB BASEBALL

6:40 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Toronto at Cincinnati

7:05 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Boston at NY Yankees

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Carolina at NY Giants

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Sheffield United at Nottingham Forest

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m. (Saturday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Third-Place Match, Auckland, New Zealand

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Chicago at Atlanta

10 p.m.

ION — New York at Phoenix

Saturday, August 19

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Playoffs: TBD, Washington

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Shriners Children’s 200, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

FIBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

FOX — FIBA World Cup: Germany vs. Greece

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Dakota Lithium Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.

GOLF

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Semifinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta

6 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FOX — Saratoga Live: The Alabama Stakes, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

2 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 292 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Boston

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

FS1 — Boston at NY Yankees

4 p.m.

FS1 — Milwaukee at Texas

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Jacksonville at Detroit

4 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Miami at Houston

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Chicago at Indianapolis

10 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Dallas at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Liverpool

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Las Vegas FC at Detroit City FC

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: New Mexico United at San Diego SC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Third-Place Match, Auckland, New Zealand

6 a.m. (Sunday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Final, Sydney

SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Los Angeles at Las Vegas

Sunday, August 20

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped)

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Dutch Boy 100, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, Ill.

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

4 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — AVP Gold Series

FIBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

FOX — FIBA World Cup: U.S. vs. Germany

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Dakota Lithium Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

3 p.m.

GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Championship Match, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Seattle at Houston

7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia vs. Washington, Williamsport, Pa.

ESPN2 — Philadelphia vs. Washington, Williamsport, Pa. (KayRod Cast)

NFL FOOTBALL

7:05 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: New Orleans at LA Chargers

RODEO

12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Camping World Teams Serie, Nashville, Tenn. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Columbus Crew SC at FC Cincinnati

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Final, Sydney

SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD

