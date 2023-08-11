Sports on TV for August 12 -13

(All times Eastern)
Saturday, August 12
3ICE HOCKEY
1 p.m.
CBS — Playoffs: Team Murphy vs. Team Johnston, Team Patrick vs. Team Bourque, Consolation, Final, Philadelphia
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:15 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Carlton
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.
USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis
3 p.m.
NBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The Unadilla National, New Berlin, N.Y.
5:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 presented by Advance Auto Parts, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan. (Taped)
BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Springfield, Mass.
BOXING
9 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Melvin Lopez (Bantamweights), Oxon Hill, Md.
10 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez (Junior-Welterweights), Glendale, Ariz.
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Calgary at B.C.
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Slovenia, Malaga, Spain
GOLF
7 a.m.
USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Bedminster, N.J.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
GOLF — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Semifinals, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
8 p.m.
ESPNU — UA NEXT Elite 24: TBD, Atlanta
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — UA NEXT Elite 24: TBD, Atlanta
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
3 p.m.
FOX — Saratoga Live: The Fourstardave Handicap, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL: Atlas vs. Waterdogs, Denver
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos (Welterweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at NY Mets (Game 1) OR Chicago Cubs at Toronto (3:30 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Miami OR Chicago Cubs at Toronto (3:30 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Houston, Atlanta at NY Mets (Game 2), Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Baltimore at Seattle
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Tennessee at Chicago
4 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: NY Jets at Carolina
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Philadelphia at Baltimore
9 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: LA Chargers at LA Rams (Joined in Progress)
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
9:55 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Cronulla-Sutherland
11:45 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at Newcastle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Aston Villa at Newcastle United
3 p.m.
ABC — LaLiga: Real Madrid at Athletic Bilbao
7 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: York United FC at Forge FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. France, Quarterfinal, Brisbane, Australia
6:30 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: England vs. Colombia, Quarterfinal, Sydney
SOFTBALL
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Davidson, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Semifinals
6:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Semifinals
_____
Sunday, August 13
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Uddevalla, Sweden
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Uddevalla, Sweden
1 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan. (Taped)
2:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
3 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Menards NHRA Nationals Presented By PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
CBS — Week 8: Killer 3’s vs. Ghost Ballers, Power vs. Triplets, Tri-State vs. Enemies, Trilogy vs. Ball Hogs, Detroit
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: Southern Cal vs. KK SC Derby
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
3:30 p.m.
FOX — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Spain, Malaga, Spain
GOLF
7 a.m.
USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
NBC — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Bedminster, N.J.
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash. (Taped)
7 p.m.
GOLF — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Championship Match, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Factory All-American Game: American vs. National, Arlington, Texas
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Greenville, N.C.
3 p.m.
ABC — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
12:05 p.m.
PEACOCK — Detroit at Boston
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Toronto OR NY Yankees at Miami
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at Seattle (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets
ESPN2 — Atlanta at NY Mets (KayRod Cast)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Kansas City at New Orleans
4 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: San Francisco at Las Vegas
RODEO
5 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Anaheim, Calif.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Aberdeen
SOFTBALL
4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Romero, Rosemont, Ill.
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Faraimo, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
1:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Singles and Doubles Finals
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Indiana
6 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at Seattle
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlanta at Las Vegas
_____
