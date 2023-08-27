Live Radio
The Associated Press

August 27, 2023, 12:40 AM

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW ORLEANS (38) Houston

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -220 Cleveland +184
Houston -176 at DETROIT +148
at TAMPA BAY -126 N.Y Yankees +108
Texas -110 at MINNESOTA -106
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -132 Oakland +112
at SEATTLE OFF Kansas City OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago Cubs -120 at PITTSBURGH +102
at PHILADELPHIA -198 St. Louis +166
at MIAMI OFF Washington OFF
San Diego -110 at MILWAUKEE -106
at ARIZONA -120 Cincinnati +102
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Atlanta OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Angels -118 at N.Y METS +100
at BALTIMORE OFF Colorado OFF
at BOSTON OFF LA Dodgers OFF

