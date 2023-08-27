NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at NEW ORLEANS 2½ 2½ (38) Houston MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE…
NFL
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW ORLEANS
|2½
|2½
|(38)
|Houston
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-220
|Cleveland
|+184
|Houston
|-176
|at DETROIT
|+148
|at TAMPA BAY
|-126
|N.Y Yankees
|+108
|Texas
|-110
|at MINNESOTA
|-106
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-132
|Oakland
|+112
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|Kansas City
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago Cubs
|-120
|at PITTSBURGH
|+102
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-198
|St. Louis
|+166
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|San Diego
|-110
|at MILWAUKEE
|-106
|at ARIZONA
|-120
|Cincinnati
|+102
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Angels
|-118
|at N.Y METS
|+100
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|OFF
