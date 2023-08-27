NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at NEW ORLEANS 2½ 2½ (38) Houston MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at NEW ORLEANS 2½ 2½ (38) Houston

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -220 Cleveland +184 Houston -176 at DETROIT +148 at TAMPA BAY -126 N.Y Yankees +108 Texas -110 at MINNESOTA -106 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -132 Oakland +112 at SEATTLE OFF Kansas City OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago Cubs -120 at PITTSBURGH +102 at PHILADELPHIA -198 St. Louis +166 at MIAMI OFF Washington OFF San Diego -110 at MILWAUKEE -106 at ARIZONA -120 Cincinnati +102 at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Atlanta OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Angels -118 at N.Y METS +100 at BALTIMORE OFF Colorado OFF at BOSTON OFF LA Dodgers OFF

