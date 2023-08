NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Pittsburgh 3½ 4½ (38½) at ATLANTA Indianapolis 3½ 4½ (38) at PHILADELPHIA Friday…

NFL

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Pittsburgh 3½ 4½ (38½) at ATLANTA Indianapolis 3½ 4½ (38) at PHILADELPHIA

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CAROLINA 3 4½ (37) Detroit New England 2½ 2 (38½) at TENNESSEE at SAN FRANCISCO 3½ 7½ (37½) LA Chargers

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at GREEN BAY 2½ 3 (39½) Seattle at MINNESOTA 1½ 1½ (38) Arizona Cleveland 1 3½ (41½) at KANSAS CITY at NY GIANTS OFF OFF (OFF) NY Jets Buffalo 1½ 1 (39) at CHICAGO at DALLAS OFF OFF (OFF) Las Vegas at WASHINGTON 4½ 4½ (37) Cincinnati at JACKSONVILLE 4 7 (41) Miami at TAMPA BAY 1½ 1½ (36½) Baltimore at DENVER 3½ 6 (36½) LA Rams

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at NEW ORLEANS 2½ 3½ (38) Houston

College Football

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at NOTRE DAME 20½ 20½ (49½) Navy UTEP 1½ 1½ (53½) at JACKSONVILLE STATE at NEW MEXICO STATE 7½ 6½ (44½) UMass at SAN DIEGO STATE 3½ 2½ (48½) Ohio at VANDERBILT 17½ 17½ (55½) Hawaii at USC 29½ 30½ (66½) San Jose State at LOUISIANA TECH 10 10½ (58½) Florida International

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston OFF at HOUSTON OFF Toronto OFF at BALTIMORE OFF at MINNESOTA -130 Texas +110 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -158 Oakland +134

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH OFF Chicago Cubs OFF at ARIZONA -166 Cincinnati +140

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Dodgers -125 at CLEVELAND +105 at N.Y YANKEES -158 Washington +134 at TAMPA BAY -225 Colorado +188 LA Dodgers -125 at CLEVELAND +105

