Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 20, 2023, 12:56 AM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at HOUSTON -188 Seattle +158
at N.Y YANKEES -118 Boston +100
Detroit OFF at CLEVELAND OFF
Baltimore -190 at OAKLAND +160

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -245 San Francisco +200
at ST. LOUIS -138 N.Y Mets +118
Philadelphia -225 at WASHINGTON +188

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -120 at CINCINNATI +102
at MINNESOTA -138 Pittsburgh +118
at CHICAGO CUBS -225 Kansas City +188
at TEXAS -188 Milwaukee +158
Chicago White Sox -116 at COLORADO -102

