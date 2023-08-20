MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at HOUSTON -188 Seattle +158 at N.Y YANKEES -118 Boston +100 Detroit…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at HOUSTON -188 Seattle +158 at N.Y YANKEES -118 Boston +100 Detroit OFF at CLEVELAND OFF Baltimore -190 at OAKLAND +160

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -245 San Francisco +200 at ST. LOUIS -138 N.Y Mets +118 Philadelphia -225 at WASHINGTON +188

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -120 at CINCINNATI +102 at MINNESOTA -138 Pittsburgh +118 at CHICAGO CUBS -225 Kansas City +188 at TEXAS -188 Milwaukee +158 Chicago White Sox -116 at COLORADO -102

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.