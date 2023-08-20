MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at HOUSTON -188 Seattle +158 at N.Y YANKEES -118 Boston +100 Detroit…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at HOUSTON
|-188
|Seattle
|+158
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-118
|Boston
|+100
|Detroit
|OFF
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|Baltimore
|-190
|at OAKLAND
|+160
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-245
|San Francisco
|+200
|at ST. LOUIS
|-138
|N.Y Mets
|+118
|Philadelphia
|-225
|at WASHINGTON
|+188
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-120
|at CINCINNATI
|+102
|at MINNESOTA
|-138
|Pittsburgh
|+118
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-225
|Kansas City
|+188
|at TEXAS
|-188
|Milwaukee
|+158
|Chicago White Sox
|-116
|at COLORADO
|-102
