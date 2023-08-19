Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 19, 2023, 12:41 AM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -178 Boston +150
Tampa Bay -112 at LA ANGELS -104
at CLEVELAND -164 Detroit +138
at HOUSTON -146 Seattle +124
Tampa Bay -130 at LA ANGELS +110
Baltimore -174 at OAKLAND +146

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at LA DODGERS -142 Miami +120
at SAN DIEGO -168 Arizona +142
Philadelphia -176 at WASHINGTON +148
at ST. LOUIS -148 N.Y Mets +126
at ATLANTA -120 San Francisco +102
at SAN DIEGO -154 Arizona +130
at LA DODGERS -205 Miami +172

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -190 Kansas City +160
at TEXAS -152 Milwaukee +128
Toronto -152 at CINCINNATI +128
at MINNESOTA -235 Pittsburgh +194
Chicago White Sox -130 at COLORADO +110

Sports
