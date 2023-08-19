MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -178 Boston +150 Tampa Bay -112 at LA ANGELS…
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-178
|Boston
|+150
|Tampa Bay
|-112
|at LA ANGELS
|-104
|at CLEVELAND
|-164
|Detroit
|+138
|at HOUSTON
|-146
|Seattle
|+124
|Tampa Bay
|-130
|at LA ANGELS
|+110
|Baltimore
|-174
|at OAKLAND
|+146
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at LA DODGERS
|-142
|Miami
|+120
|at SAN DIEGO
|-168
|Arizona
|+142
|Philadelphia
|-176
|at WASHINGTON
|+148
|at ST. LOUIS
|-148
|N.Y Mets
|+126
|at ATLANTA
|-120
|San Francisco
|+102
|at SAN DIEGO
|-154
|Arizona
|+130
|at LA DODGERS
|-205
|Miami
|+172
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-190
|Kansas City
|+160
|at TEXAS
|-152
|Milwaukee
|+128
|Toronto
|-152
|at CINCINNATI
|+128
|at MINNESOTA
|-235
|Pittsburgh
|+194
|Chicago White Sox
|-130
|at COLORADO
|+110
