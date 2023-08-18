MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -162 Detroit +136 at N.Y YANKEES -116 Boston +103 at…
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-162
|Detroit
|+136
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-116
|Boston
|+103
|at HOUSTON
|-152
|Seattle
|+128
|Tampa Bay
|-112
|at LA ANGELS
|-104
|Baltimore
|-186
|at OAKLAND
|+156
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-198
|at WASHINGTON
|+166
|at ATLANTA
|-215
|San Francisco
|+180
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|N.Y Mets
|OFF
|at SAN DIEGO
|-184
|Arizona
|+154
|at LA DODGERS
|-142
|Miami
|+120
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-174
|Kansas City
|+146
|Toronto
|-154
|at CINCINNATI
|+130
|Milwaukee
|-116
|at TEXAS
|-102
|at MINNESOTA
|-215
|Pittsburgh
|+180
|Chicago White Sox
|-112
|at COLORADO
|-104
