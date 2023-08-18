Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 18, 2023, 12:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -162 Detroit +136
at N.Y YANKEES -116 Boston +103
at CLEVELAND -162 Detroit +136
at HOUSTON -152 Seattle +128
Tampa Bay -112 at LA ANGELS -104
Baltimore -186 at OAKLAND +156

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -198 at WASHINGTON +166
at ATLANTA -215 San Francisco +180
at ST. LOUIS OFF N.Y Mets OFF
at SAN DIEGO -184 Arizona +154
at LA DODGERS -142 Miami +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -174 Kansas City +146
Toronto -154 at CINCINNATI +130
Milwaukee -116 at TEXAS -102
at MINNESOTA -215 Pittsburgh +180
Chicago White Sox -112 at COLORADO -104

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up