MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -240 at KANSAS CITY +194 Detroit -118 at CLEVELAND +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Mets -120 at ST. LOUIS +102 Arizona -116 at SAN DIEGO -102 at LA DODGERS -144 Milwaukee +122

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -198 at WASHINGTON +166

