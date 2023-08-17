Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 17, 2023

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Seattle -240 at KANSAS CITY +194
Detroit -118 at CLEVELAND +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Mets -120 at ST. LOUIS +102
Arizona -116 at SAN DIEGO -102
at LA DODGERS -144 Milwaukee +122

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Boston -198 at WASHINGTON +166

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Sports
