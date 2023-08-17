MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -240 at KANSAS CITY +194 Detroit -118 at CLEVELAND +100 National…
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Seattle
|-240
|at KANSAS CITY
|+194
|Detroit
|-118
|at CLEVELAND
|+100
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Mets
|-120
|at ST. LOUIS
|+102
|Arizona
|-116
|at SAN DIEGO
|-102
|at LA DODGERS
|-144
|Milwaukee
|+122
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Boston
|-198
|at WASHINGTON
|+166
