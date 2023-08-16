Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 16, 2023, 12:11 AM

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MINNESOTA -178 Detroit +150
at TEXAS -190 LA Angels +160
at KANSAS CITY OFF Seattle OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y METS -122 Pittsburgh +104
Arizona -156 at COLORADO +132
at LA DODGERS -240 Milwaukee +198

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -112 at SAN FRANCISCO -104
Houston -124 at MIAMI +106
at CINCINNATI -162 Cleveland +136
at ST. LOUIS -184 Oakland +154
Boston -168 at WASHINGTON +142
at TORONTO -164 Philadelphia +138
at ATLANTA OFF N.Y Yankees OFF
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Chicago White Sox OFF
at SAN DIEGO -166 Baltimore +140

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

