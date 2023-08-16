MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MINNESOTA -178 Detroit +150 at TEXAS -190 LA Angels +160 at…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MINNESOTA -178 Detroit +150 at TEXAS -190 LA Angels +160 at KANSAS CITY OFF Seattle OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y METS -122 Pittsburgh +104 Arizona -156 at COLORADO +132 at LA DODGERS -240 Milwaukee +198

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -112 at SAN FRANCISCO -104 Houston -124 at MIAMI +106 at CINCINNATI -162 Cleveland +136 at ST. LOUIS -184 Oakland +154 Boston -168 at WASHINGTON +142 at TORONTO -164 Philadelphia +138 at ATLANTA OFF N.Y Yankees OFF at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Chicago White Sox OFF at SAN DIEGO -166 Baltimore +140

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.