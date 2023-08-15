Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 15, 2023, 12:56 AM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MINNESOTA -196 Detroit +164
at TEXAS -180 LA Angels +152
Seattle -158 at KANSAS CITY +134

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y METS -134 Pittsburgh +114
at COLORADO OFF Arizona OFF
at LA DODGERS -210 Milwaukee +176

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cleveland -118 at CINCINNATI +100
Houston -132 at MIAMI +112
Boston -164 at WASHINGTON +138
Philadelphia -120 at TORONTO +102
at ATLANTA -220 N.Y Yankees +184
at ST. LOUIS -235 Oakland +194
at CHICAGO CUBS -168 Chicago White Sox +142
at SAN DIEGO -144 Baltimore +122
at SAN FRANCISCO -142 Tampa Bay +120

