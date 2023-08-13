Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 13, 2023, 11:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TEXAS -172 LA Angels +144
Seattle -146 at KANSAS CITY +124

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y METS OFF Pittsburgh OFF
at COLORADO OFF Arizona OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Houston -142 at MIAMI +120
at ATLANTA -230 N.Y Yankees +190
at ST. LOUIS -205 Oakland +172
at SAN DIEGO -138 Baltimore +118
Tampa Bay -138 at SAN FRANCISCO +118

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up