MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TEXAS -172 LA Angels +144 Seattle -146 at KANSAS CITY +124…
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TEXAS
|-172
|LA Angels
|+144
|Seattle
|-146
|at KANSAS CITY
|+124
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Houston
|-142
|at MIAMI
|+120
|at ATLANTA
|-230
|N.Y Yankees
|+190
|at ST. LOUIS
|-205
|Oakland
|+172
|at SAN DIEGO
|-138
|Baltimore
|+118
|Tampa Bay
|-138
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+118
