MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TEXAS -172 LA Angels +144 Seattle -146 at KANSAS CITY +124

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y METS OFF Pittsburgh OFF at COLORADO OFF Arizona OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -142 at MIAMI +120 at ATLANTA -230 N.Y Yankees +190 at ST. LOUIS -205 Oakland +172 at SAN DIEGO -138 Baltimore +118 Tampa Bay -138 at SAN FRANCISCO +118

