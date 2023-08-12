MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -136 Detroit +116 at TAMPA BAY -190 Cleveland +160 at…

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -136 Detroit +116 at TAMPA BAY -190 Cleveland +160 at HOUSTON -164 LA Angels +138 at SEATTLE -164 Baltimore +138

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -156 Cincinnati +132 at ARIZONA -142 San Diego +120 at LA DODGERS -390 Colorado +310 at PITTSBURGH -156 Cincinnati +132 Atlanta -132 at N.Y METS +112

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -132 Oakland +112 Minnesota -112 at PHILADELPHIA -104 at TORONTO -126 Chicago Cubs +108 N.Y Yankees -132 at MIAMI +112 Milwaukee -122 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +104 Texas -116 at SAN FRANCISCO -102

