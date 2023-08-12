Live Radio
The Associated Press

August 12, 2023, 11:56 PM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -136 Detroit +116
at TAMPA BAY -190 Cleveland +160
at HOUSTON -164 LA Angels +138
at SEATTLE -164 Baltimore +138

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -156 Cincinnati +132
at ARIZONA -142 San Diego +120
at LA DODGERS -390 Colorado +310
Atlanta -132 at N.Y METS +112

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -132 Oakland +112
Minnesota -112 at PHILADELPHIA -104
at TORONTO -126 Chicago Cubs +108
N.Y Yankees -132 at MIAMI +112
Milwaukee -122 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +104
Texas -116 at SAN FRANCISCO -102

Sports
