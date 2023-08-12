MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -136 Detroit +116 at TAMPA BAY -190 Cleveland +160 at…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-136
|Detroit
|+116
|at TAMPA BAY
|-190
|Cleveland
|+160
|at HOUSTON
|-164
|LA Angels
|+138
|at SEATTLE
|-164
|Baltimore
|+138
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-156
|Cincinnati
|+132
|at ARIZONA
|-142
|San Diego
|+120
|at LA DODGERS
|-390
|Colorado
|+310
|at PITTSBURGH
|-156
|Cincinnati
|+132
|Atlanta
|-132
|at N.Y METS
|+112
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-132
|Oakland
|+112
|Minnesota
|-112
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-104
|at TORONTO
|-126
|Chicago Cubs
|+108
|N.Y Yankees
|-132
|at MIAMI
|+112
|Milwaukee
|-122
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+104
|Texas
|-116
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-102
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook
