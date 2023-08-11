MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY OFF Cleveland OFF at BOSTON -200 Detroit +168 at…

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY OFF Cleveland OFF at BOSTON -200 Detroit +168 at HOUSTON -205 LA Angels +172 at SEATTLE -158 Baltimore +134

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta OFF at N.Y METS OFF Cincinnati OFF at PITTSBURGH OFF Atlanta OFF at N.Y METS OFF at ARIZONA -146 San Diego +124 at LA DODGERS -335 Colorado +270

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago Cubs -112 at TORONTO -104 at MIAMI -130 N.Y Yankees +110 Minnesota OFF at PHILADELPHIA OFF at WASHINGTON -116 Oakland -102 St. Louis -162 at KANSAS CITY +136 Milwaukee -180 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +152 at SAN FRANCISCO -134 Texas +116

