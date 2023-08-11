Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 11, 2023, 11:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY OFF Cleveland OFF
at BOSTON -200 Detroit +168
at HOUSTON -205 LA Angels +172
at SEATTLE -158 Baltimore +134

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta OFF at N.Y METS OFF
Cincinnati OFF at PITTSBURGH OFF
Atlanta OFF at N.Y METS OFF
at ARIZONA -146 San Diego +124
at LA DODGERS -335 Colorado +270

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago Cubs -112 at TORONTO -104
at MIAMI -130 N.Y Yankees +110
Minnesota OFF at PHILADELPHIA OFF
at WASHINGTON -116 Oakland -102
St. Louis -162 at KANSAS CITY +136
Milwaukee -180 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +152
at SAN FRANCISCO -134 Texas +116

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up