MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -200 Cleveland +168 at BOSTON -158 Detroit +134 at…

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -200 Cleveland +168 at BOSTON -158 Detroit +134 at HOUSTON -200 LA Angels +168 at SEATTLE -152 Baltimore +128

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cincinnati -118 at PITTSBURGH +100 Atlanta -196 at N.Y METS +164 San Diego -164 at ARIZONA +138 at LA DODGERS -320 Colorado +260

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -142 N.Y Yankees +120 at PHILADELPHIA OFF Minnesota OFF Oakland -112 at WASHINGTON -104 at TORONTO -162 Chicago Cubs +136 at KANSAS CITY OFF St. Louis OFF Milwaukee -176 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +148 Texas -112 at SAN FRANCISCO -104

