Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 10, 2023, 11:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -200 Cleveland +168
at BOSTON -158 Detroit +134
at HOUSTON -200 LA Angels +168
at SEATTLE -152 Baltimore +128

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cincinnati -118 at PITTSBURGH +100
Atlanta -196 at N.Y METS +164
San Diego -164 at ARIZONA +138
at LA DODGERS -320 Colorado +260

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -142 N.Y Yankees +120
at PHILADELPHIA OFF Minnesota OFF
Oakland -112 at WASHINGTON -104
at TORONTO -162 Chicago Cubs +136
at KANSAS CITY OFF St. Louis OFF
Milwaukee -176 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +148
Texas -112 at SAN FRANCISCO -104

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

