MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -116 at BALTIMORE -102 Toronto -134 at CLEVELAND +114 Minnesota -152 at DETROIT +128 at BOSTON -270 Kansas City +220

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -210 at PITTSBURGH +176 at PHILADELPHIA -275 Washington +225 at LA DODGERS -390 Colorado +310

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -180 St. Louis +152

