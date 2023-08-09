MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -116 at BALTIMORE -102 Toronto -134 at CLEVELAND +114 Minnesota -152…
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Houston
|-116
|at BALTIMORE
|-102
|Toronto
|-134
|at CLEVELAND
|+114
|Minnesota
|-152
|at DETROIT
|+128
|at BOSTON
|-270
|Kansas City
|+220
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-210
|at PITTSBURGH
|+176
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-275
|Washington
|+225
|at LA DODGERS
|-390
|Colorado
|+310
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-180
|St. Louis
|+152
