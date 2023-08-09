Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 9, 2023, 11:56 PM

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Houston -116 at BALTIMORE -102
Toronto -134 at CLEVELAND +114
Minnesota -152 at DETROIT +128
at BOSTON -270 Kansas City +220

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -210 at PITTSBURGH +176
at PHILADELPHIA -275 Washington +225
at LA DODGERS -390 Colorado +310

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -180 St. Louis +152

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

