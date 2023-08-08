Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 8, 2023, 11:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Texas -260 at OAKLAND +215
Minnesota -162 at DETROIT +136
at BALTIMORE -124 Houston +106
Toronto -142 at CLEVELAND +120
at BOSTON -275 Kansas City +225
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF N.Y Yankees OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Miami -118 at CINCINNATI +100
at MILWAUKEE -230 Colorado +190
at PHILADELPHIA -190 Washington +160
Atlanta -290 at PITTSBURGH +235
Chicago Cubs -118 at N.Y METS +100
LA Dodgers -132 at ARIZONA +112

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -148 St. Louis +126
at LA ANGELS OFF San Francisco OFF
San Diego -118 at SEATTLE -102

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up