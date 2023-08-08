MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Texas -260 at OAKLAND +215 Minnesota -162 at DETROIT +136 at BALTIMORE…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Texas -260 at OAKLAND +215 Minnesota -162 at DETROIT +136 at BALTIMORE -124 Houston +106 Toronto -142 at CLEVELAND +120 at BOSTON -275 Kansas City +225 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF N.Y Yankees OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Miami -118 at CINCINNATI +100 at MILWAUKEE -230 Colorado +190 at PHILADELPHIA -190 Washington +160 Atlanta -290 at PITTSBURGH +235 Chicago Cubs -118 at N.Y METS +100 LA Dodgers -132 at ARIZONA +112

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -148 St. Louis +126 at LA ANGELS OFF San Francisco OFF San Diego -118 at SEATTLE -102

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.