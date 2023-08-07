Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 7, 2023, 11:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Minnesota -126 at DETROIT +108
Houston -136 at BALTIMORE +116
at BOSTON -184 Kansas City +154
Toronto -116 at CLEVELAND -102
N.Y Yankees -154 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +130
Texas -245 at OAKLAND +200

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -290 Washington +235
Miami -146 at CINCINNATI +124
Atlanta -154 at PITTSBURGH +130
Chicago Cubs -134 at N.Y METS +114
at PHILADELPHIA -290 Washington +235
at MILWAUKEE -215 Colorado +180
LA Dodgers -154 at ARIZONA +130

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -172 St. Louis +144
San Francisco OFF at LA ANGELS OFF
at SEATTLE -144 San Diego +122

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up