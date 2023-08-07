MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota -126 at DETROIT +108 Houston -136 at BALTIMORE +116 at BOSTON…

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota -126 at DETROIT +108 Houston -136 at BALTIMORE +116 at BOSTON -184 Kansas City +154 Toronto -116 at CLEVELAND -102 N.Y Yankees -154 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +130 Texas -245 at OAKLAND +200

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -290 Washington +235 Miami -146 at CINCINNATI +124 Atlanta -154 at PITTSBURGH +130 Chicago Cubs -134 at N.Y METS +114 at PHILADELPHIA -290 Washington +235 at MILWAUKEE -215 Colorado +180 LA Dodgers -154 at ARIZONA +130

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -172 St. Louis +144 San Francisco OFF at LA ANGELS OFF at SEATTLE -144 San Diego +122

