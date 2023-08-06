Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 6, 2023, 11:54 PM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Minnesota -164 at DETROIT +138
at BOSTON -198 Kansas City +166
Toronto -124 at CLEVELAND +106
N.Y Yankees -172 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +144
Texas -245 at OAKLAND +200

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at SAN DIEGO -120 LA Dodgers +102
Miami -142 at CINCINNATI +120
at PHILADELPHIA -235 Washington +194
Atlanta -310 at PITTSBURGH +250
at N.Y METS -120 Chicago Cubs +102
at MILWAUKEE -250 Colorado +205

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Francisco -126 at LA ANGELS +108

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

