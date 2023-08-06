MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota -164 at DETROIT +138 at BOSTON -198 Kansas City +166 Toronto…

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota -164 at DETROIT +138 at BOSTON -198 Kansas City +166 Toronto -124 at CLEVELAND +106 N.Y Yankees -172 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +144 Texas -245 at OAKLAND +200

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at SAN DIEGO -120 LA Dodgers +102 Miami -142 at CINCINNATI +120 at PHILADELPHIA -235 Washington +194 Atlanta -310 at PITTSBURGH +250 at N.Y METS -120 Chicago Cubs +102 at MILWAUKEE -250 Colorado +205

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Francisco -126 at LA ANGELS +108

