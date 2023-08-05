Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 5, 2023, 11:54 PM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -136 Chicago White Sox +116
at BOSTON OFF Toronto OFF
at N.Y YANKEES -120 Houston +102
Tampa Bay -196 at DETROIT +164
Seattle -110 at LA ANGELS -106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -166 Washington +142
at MILWAUKEE -200 Pittsburgh +168
at ST. LOUIS OFF Colorado OFF
Atlanta -120 at CHICAGO CUBS +102
at SAN DIEGO -168 LA Dodgers +142

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -168 N.Y Mets +142
at PHILADELPHIA -215 Kansas City +180
Arizona -156 at MINNESOTA +132
at TEXAS -132 Miami +112
San Francisco -200 at OAKLAND +168

