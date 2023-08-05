MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -136 Chicago White Sox +116 at BOSTON OFF Toronto OFF…

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -136 Chicago White Sox +116 at BOSTON OFF Toronto OFF at N.Y YANKEES -120 Houston +102 Tampa Bay -196 at DETROIT +164 Seattle -110 at LA ANGELS -106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -166 Washington +142 at MILWAUKEE -200 Pittsburgh +168 at ST. LOUIS OFF Colorado OFF Atlanta -120 at CHICAGO CUBS +102 at SAN DIEGO -168 LA Dodgers +142

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -168 N.Y Mets +142 at PHILADELPHIA -215 Kansas City +180 Arizona -156 at MINNESOTA +132 at TEXAS -132 Miami +112 San Francisco -200 at OAKLAND +168

