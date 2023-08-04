MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -136 at N.Y YANKEES +116 Tampa Bay -148 at DETROIT +126…

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -136 at N.Y YANKEES +116 Tampa Bay -148 at DETROIT +126 at BOSTON OFF Toronto OFF at CLEVELAND -146 Chicago White Sox +124 Seattle -148 at LA ANGELS +126

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -154 at CHICAGO CUBS +130 at CINCINNATI -225 Washington +188 at MILWAUKEE -255 Pittsburgh +210 at ST. LOUIS -240 Colorado +198 at SAN DIEGO OFF LA Dodgers OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TEXAS -142 Miami +120 at PHILADELPHIA -225 Kansas City +188 at BALTIMORE -178 N.Y Mets +150 San Francisco -179 at OAKLAND +151 at MINNESOTA -162 Arizona +136

