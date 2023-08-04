Live Radio
The Associated Press

August 4, 2023, 11:54 PM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Houston -136 at N.Y YANKEES +116
Tampa Bay -148 at DETROIT +126
at BOSTON OFF Toronto OFF
at CLEVELAND -146 Chicago White Sox +124
Seattle -148 at LA ANGELS +126

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -154 at CHICAGO CUBS +130
at CINCINNATI -225 Washington +188
at MILWAUKEE -255 Pittsburgh +210
at ST. LOUIS -240 Colorado +198
at SAN DIEGO OFF LA Dodgers OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TEXAS -142 Miami +120
at PHILADELPHIA -225 Kansas City +188
at BALTIMORE -178 N.Y Mets +150
San Francisco -179 at OAKLAND +151
at MINNESOTA -162 Arizona +136

