Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 3, 2023, 11:52 PM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -146 at DETROIT +124
Houston -142 at N.Y YANKEES +120
at CLEVELAND -168 Chicago White Sox +142
at BOSTON -164 Toronto +138
Seattle -122 at LA ANGELS +104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -172 at CHICAGO CUBS +144
at CINCINNATI -190 Washington +160
at MILWAUKEE -174 Pittsburgh +146
at ST. LOUIS -180 Colorado +152
LA Dodgers -112 at SAN DIEGO -104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -168 N.Y Mets +142
at PHILADELPHIA -250 Kansas City +205
at TEXAS -156 Miami +132
at MINNESOTA -134 Arizona +116

