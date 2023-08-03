MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -146 at DETROIT +124 Houston -142 at N.Y YANKEES +120…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -146 at DETROIT +124 Houston -142 at N.Y YANKEES +120 at CLEVELAND -168 Chicago White Sox +142 at BOSTON -164 Toronto +138 Seattle -122 at LA ANGELS +104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -172 at CHICAGO CUBS +144 at CINCINNATI -190 Washington +160 at MILWAUKEE -174 Pittsburgh +146 at ST. LOUIS -180 Colorado +152 LA Dodgers -112 at SAN DIEGO -104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -168 N.Y Mets +142 at PHILADELPHIA -250 Kansas City +205 at TEXAS -156 Miami +132 at MINNESOTA -134 Arizona +116

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.