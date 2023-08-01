MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at HOUSTON -200 Cleveland +168 at SEATTLE -136 Boston +116 Tampa Bay…

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at HOUSTON -200 Cleveland +168 at SEATTLE -136 Boston +116 Tampa Bay -112 at N.Y YANKEES -104 at TORONTO -130 Baltimore +110 at TEXAS -142 Chicago White Sox +120

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Milwaukee -142 at WASHINGTON +120 San Diego -240 at COLORADO +194 Philadelphia -134 at MIAMI +114 at CHICAGO CUBS -134 Cincinnati +116 at SAN FRANCISCO -170 Arizona +142

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -158 LA Angels +134 Detroit -130 at PITTSBURGH +110 Minnesota -126 at ST. LOUIS +108 N.Y Mets -196 at KANSAS CITY +164 at LA DODGERS OFF Oakland OFF

