MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at HOUSTON -200 Cleveland +168 at SEATTLE -136 Boston +116 Tampa Bay…
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at HOUSTON
|-200
|Cleveland
|+168
|at SEATTLE
|-136
|Boston
|+116
|Tampa Bay
|-112
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-104
|at TORONTO
|-130
|Baltimore
|+110
|at TEXAS
|-142
|Chicago White Sox
|+120
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Milwaukee
|-142
|at WASHINGTON
|+120
|San Diego
|-240
|at COLORADO
|+194
|Philadelphia
|-134
|at MIAMI
|+114
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-134
|Cincinnati
|+116
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-170
|Arizona
|+142
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-158
|LA Angels
|+134
|Detroit
|-130
|at PITTSBURGH
|+110
|Minnesota
|-126
|at ST. LOUIS
|+108
|N.Y Mets
|-196
|at KANSAS CITY
|+164
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|Oakland
|OFF
