Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 1, 2023, 11:52 PM

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at HOUSTON -200 Cleveland +168
at SEATTLE -136 Boston +116
Tampa Bay -112 at N.Y YANKEES -104
at TORONTO -130 Baltimore +110
at TEXAS -142 Chicago White Sox +120

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Milwaukee -142 at WASHINGTON +120
San Diego -240 at COLORADO +194
Philadelphia -134 at MIAMI +114
at CHICAGO CUBS -134 Cincinnati +116
at SAN FRANCISCO -170 Arizona +142

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -158 LA Angels +134
Detroit -130 at PITTSBURGH +110
Minnesota -126 at ST. LOUIS +108
N.Y Mets -196 at KANSAS CITY +164
at LA DODGERS OFF Oakland OFF

