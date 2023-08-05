Spain 5, Switzerland 1

|Spain
|4
|1
|—
|5
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_1, Spain, Bonmati Conca, (Redondo Ferrer), 5th minute; 2, Switzerland, Codina, 11th; 3, Spain, Redondo Ferrer, (Bonmati Conca), 17th; 4, Spain, Bonmati Conca, 36th; 5, Spain, Codina, 45th.
Second Half_6, Spain, Hermoso Fuentes, (Bonmati Conca), 70th.
Goalies_Spain, Catalina Coll, Maria Rodriguez, Enith Salon Marcuello; Switzerland, Gaelle Thalmann, Livia Peng, Seraina Friedli.
Yellow Cards_Stierli, Switzerland, 73rd.
Referee_Cheryl Foster. Assistant Referees_Michelle O’Neill, Franca Overtoom, Marco Fritz. 4th Official_Ivana Martincic.
A_43,217.
___
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.