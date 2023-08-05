Live Radio
Home » Sports » Spain 5, Switzerland 1

Spain 5, Switzerland 1

The Associated Press

August 5, 2023, 3:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Spain 4 1 5
Switzerland 1 0 1

First Half_1, Spain, Bonmati Conca, (Redondo Ferrer), 5th minute; 2, Switzerland, Codina, 11th; 3, Spain, Redondo Ferrer, (Bonmati Conca), 17th; 4, Spain, Bonmati Conca, 36th; 5, Spain, Codina, 45th.

Second Half_6, Spain, Hermoso Fuentes, (Bonmati Conca), 70th.

Goalies_Spain, Catalina Coll, Maria Rodriguez, Enith Salon Marcuello; Switzerland, Gaelle Thalmann, Livia Peng, Seraina Friedli.

Yellow Cards_Stierli, Switzerland, 73rd.

Referee_Cheryl Foster. Assistant Referees_Michelle O’Neill, Franca Overtoom, Marco Fritz. 4th Official_Ivana Martincic.

A_43,217.

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up