Spain 5, Switzerland 1

Spain 4 1 — 5 Switzerland 1 0 — 1 First Half_1, Spain, Bonmati Conca, (Redondo Ferrer), 5th minute; 2,…

Spain 4 1 — 5 Switzerland 1 0 — 1

First Half_1, Spain, Bonmati Conca, (Redondo Ferrer), 5th minute; 2, Switzerland, Codina, 11th; 3, Spain, Redondo Ferrer, (Bonmati Conca), 17th; 4, Spain, Bonmati Conca, 36th; 5, Spain, Codina, 45th.

Second Half_6, Spain, Hermoso Fuentes, (Bonmati Conca), 70th.

Goalies_Spain, Catalina Coll, Maria Rodriguez, Enith Salon Marcuello; Switzerland, Gaelle Thalmann, Livia Peng, Seraina Friedli.

Yellow Cards_Stierli, Switzerland, 73rd.

Referee_Cheryl Foster. Assistant Referees_Michelle O’Neill, Franca Overtoom, Marco Fritz. 4th Official_Ivana Martincic.

A_43,217.

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.