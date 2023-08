Spain 2, Sweden 1

Sweden 0 1 — 1 Spain 0 2 — 2 First Half_None. Second Half_1, Spain, Paralluelo, 81st minute; 2, Sweden,…

Sweden 0 1 — 1 Spain 0 2 — 2

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Spain, Paralluelo, 81st minute; 2, Sweden, Blomqvist, (Hurtig), 88th; 3, Spain, Carmona, (Abelleira), 89th.

Goalies_Sweden, Zecira Musovic, Jennifer Falk, Tove Enblom; Spain, Catalina Coll, Maria Rodriguez, Enith Salon Marcuello.

Yellow Cards_None.

Referee_Edina Alves Batista. Assistant Referees_Neuza Ines Back, Leila Naiara Moreira da Cruz, Nicolas Gallo Barragan. 4th Official_Melissa Paola Borjas Pastrana.

