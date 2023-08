Spain 2, Netherlands 1

Netherlands 0 1 0 — 1 Spain 0 1 1 — 2 First Half_None. Second Half_1, Spain, Caldentey Oliver, (penalty…

Netherlands 0 1 0 — 1 Spain 0 1 1 — 2

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Spain, Caldentey Oliver, (penalty kick), 81st minute; 2, Netherlands, Van der Gragt, (Pelova), 90th+1.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_3, Spain, Paralluelo, (Hermoso Fuentes), 111th.

Goalies_Netherlands, Daphne Van Domselaar, Lize Kop, Jacintha Weimar; Spain, Catalina Coll, Maria Rodriguez, Enith Salon Marcuello.

Yellow Cards_Hernandez, Spain, 35th; Egurrola, Netherlands, 61st.

Referee_Stephanie Frappart. Assistant Referees_Manuela Nicolosi, Elodie Coppola, Tatiana Guzman. 4th Official_Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi.

A_32,021.

