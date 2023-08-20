Live Radio
Spain 1, England 0

The Associated Press

August 20, 2023, 8:10 AM

England 0 0 0
Spain 1 0 1

First Half_1, Spain, Carmona, (Caldentey), 29th minute.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_England, Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Ellie Roebuck; Spain, Catalina Coll, Maria Rodriguez, Enith Salon Marcuello.

Yellow Cards_Hemp, England, 55th; Paralluelo, Spain, 78th.

Referee_Tori Penso. Assistant Referees_Brooke Mayo, Kathryn Nesbitt, Tatiana Guzman. 4th Official_Yoshimi Yamashita.

Sports
