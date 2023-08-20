Spain 1, England 0

|England
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Spain
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_1, Spain, Carmona, (Caldentey), 29th minute.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_England, Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Ellie Roebuck; Spain, Catalina Coll, Maria Rodriguez, Enith Salon Marcuello.
Yellow Cards_Hemp, England, 55th; Paralluelo, Spain, 78th.
Referee_Tori Penso. Assistant Referees_Brooke Mayo, Kathryn Nesbitt, Tatiana Guzman. 4th Official_Yoshimi Yamashita.
___
