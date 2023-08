ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch for the rest of season because of a tear in an elbow…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch for the rest of season because of a tear in an elbow ligament, Angels GM Perry Minasian says.

