Shaw Charity Classic Tour Scores

The Associated Press

August 18, 2023, 5:22 PM

Friday

At Canyon Meadows G&CC

Calgary, Alberta

Purse: $2.4 million

Yardage: 7,086; Par: 70

First Round

Tim Petrovic 30-32—62
Harrison Frazar 32-32—64
Billy Mayfair 33-32—65
Ken Duke 34-32—66
Thongchai Jaidee 34-32—66
Tom Pernice 35-31—66
Dicky Pride 34-32—66
David Branshaw 33-34—67
Robert Karlsson 34-33—67
Jeff Maggert 35-32—67
Mike Weir 36-31—67
Y.E. Yang 34-33—67
Billy Andrade 33-35—68
Woody Austin 34-34—68
Darren Clarke 35-33—68
Brian Cooper 35-33—68
Fred Couples 34-34—68
Bob Estes 34-34—68
Steve Flesch 33-35—68
Richard Green 34-34—68
Jerry Kelly 32-36—68
Alan McLean 33-35—68
Colin Montgomerie 35-33—68
Mark O’Meara 33-35—68
Timothy O’Neal 35-33—68
Scott Parel 35-33—68
Wes Short 34-34—68
Paul Stankowski 36-32—68
Duffy Waldorf 33-35—68
Stephen Ames 33-36—69
Shane Bertsch 35-34—69
Jason Bohn 35-34—69
Paul Broadhurst 33-36—69
Olin Browne 35-34—69
K.J. Choi 34-35—69
Joe Durant 36-33—69
Fred Funk 37-32—69
Matt Gogel 35-34—69
Jeff Gove 36-33—69
Tim Herron 35-34—69
Scott McCarron 36-33—69
David Morland 35-34—69
Steve Pate 35-34—69
Kevin Sutherland 35-34—69
Ken Tanigawa 33-36—69
Mario Tiziani 35-34—69
David Toms 35-34—69
Notah Begay 36-34—70
Alex Cejka 35-35—70
Glen Day 36-34—70
Scott Dunlap 35-35—70
Dan Forsman 34-36—70
Carlos Franco 36-34—70
Paul Goydos 36-34—70
David McKenzie 34-36—70
Vijay Singh 35-35—70
Boo Weekley 34-36—70
Charlie Wi 36-34—70
Steven Alker 34-37—71
Stewart Cink 32-39—71
David Duval 39-32—71
Mark Hensby 34-37—71
Lee Janzen 35-36—71
Hank Kim 34-37—71
Corey Pavin 36-35—71
Ted Purdy 37-34—71
Kirk Triplett 37-34—71
Willie Wood 37-34—71
Stuart Appleby 38-34—72
John Huston 35-37—72
Esteban Toledo 37-35—72
John Daly 37-36—73
Marco Dawson 36-37—73
Chris DiMarco 37-36—73
Brian Gay 37-36—73
Miguel Angel Jimenez 37-36—73
Rob Labritz 37-37—74
Scott Verplank 37-37—74

