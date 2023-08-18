Shaw Charity Classic Tour Scores

Friday
At Canyon Meadows G&CC
Calgary, Alberta
Purse: $2.4 million
Yardage: 7,086; Par: 70
First Round
|Tim Petrovic
|30-32—62
|Harrison Frazar
|32-32—64
|Billy Mayfair
|33-32—65
|Ken Duke
|34-32—66
|Thongchai Jaidee
|34-32—66
|Tom Pernice
|35-31—66
|Dicky Pride
|34-32—66
|David Branshaw
|33-34—67
|Robert Karlsson
|34-33—67
|Jeff Maggert
|35-32—67
|Mike Weir
|36-31—67
|Y.E. Yang
|34-33—67
|Billy Andrade
|33-35—68
|Woody Austin
|34-34—68
|Darren Clarke
|35-33—68
|Brian Cooper
|35-33—68
|Fred Couples
|34-34—68
|Bob Estes
|34-34—68
|Steve Flesch
|33-35—68
|Richard Green
|34-34—68
|Jerry Kelly
|32-36—68
|Alan McLean
|33-35—68
|Colin Montgomerie
|35-33—68
|Mark O’Meara
|33-35—68
|Timothy O’Neal
|35-33—68
|Scott Parel
|35-33—68
|Wes Short
|34-34—68
|Paul Stankowski
|36-32—68
|Duffy Waldorf
|33-35—68
|Stephen Ames
|33-36—69
|Shane Bertsch
|35-34—69
|Jason Bohn
|35-34—69
|Paul Broadhurst
|33-36—69
|Olin Browne
|35-34—69
|K.J. Choi
|34-35—69
|Joe Durant
|36-33—69
|Fred Funk
|37-32—69
|Matt Gogel
|35-34—69
|Jeff Gove
|36-33—69
|Tim Herron
|35-34—69
|Scott McCarron
|36-33—69
|David Morland
|35-34—69
|Steve Pate
|35-34—69
|Kevin Sutherland
|35-34—69
|Ken Tanigawa
|33-36—69
|Mario Tiziani
|35-34—69
|David Toms
|35-34—69
|Notah Begay
|36-34—70
|Alex Cejka
|35-35—70
|Glen Day
|36-34—70
|Scott Dunlap
|35-35—70
|Dan Forsman
|34-36—70
|Carlos Franco
|36-34—70
|Paul Goydos
|36-34—70
|David McKenzie
|34-36—70
|Vijay Singh
|35-35—70
|Boo Weekley
|34-36—70
|Charlie Wi
|36-34—70
|Steven Alker
|34-37—71
|Stewart Cink
|32-39—71
|David Duval
|39-32—71
|Mark Hensby
|34-37—71
|Lee Janzen
|35-36—71
|Hank Kim
|34-37—71
|Corey Pavin
|36-35—71
|Ted Purdy
|37-34—71
|Kirk Triplett
|37-34—71
|Willie Wood
|37-34—71
|Stuart Appleby
|38-34—72
|John Huston
|35-37—72
|Esteban Toledo
|37-35—72
|John Daly
|37-36—73
|Marco Dawson
|36-37—73
|Chris DiMarco
|37-36—73
|Brian Gay
|37-36—73
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|37-36—73
|Rob Labritz
|37-37—74
|Scott Verplank
|37-37—74
