Shaw Charity Classic Tour Scores

Friday At Canyon Meadows G&CC Calgary, Alberta Purse: $2.4 million Yardage: 7,086; Par: 70 First Round Tim Petrovic 30-32—62 Harrison…

Friday

At Canyon Meadows G&CC

Calgary, Alberta

Purse: $2.4 million

Yardage: 7,086; Par: 70

First Round

Tim Petrovic 30-32—62 Harrison Frazar 32-32—64 Billy Mayfair 33-32—65 Ken Duke 34-32—66 Thongchai Jaidee 34-32—66 Tom Pernice 35-31—66 Dicky Pride 34-32—66 David Branshaw 33-34—67 Robert Karlsson 34-33—67 Jeff Maggert 35-32—67 Mike Weir 36-31—67 Y.E. Yang 34-33—67 Billy Andrade 33-35—68 Woody Austin 34-34—68 Darren Clarke 35-33—68 Brian Cooper 35-33—68 Fred Couples 34-34—68 Bob Estes 34-34—68 Steve Flesch 33-35—68 Richard Green 34-34—68 Jerry Kelly 32-36—68 Alan McLean 33-35—68 Colin Montgomerie 35-33—68 Mark O’Meara 33-35—68 Timothy O’Neal 35-33—68 Scott Parel 35-33—68 Wes Short 34-34—68 Paul Stankowski 36-32—68 Duffy Waldorf 33-35—68 Stephen Ames 33-36—69 Shane Bertsch 35-34—69 Jason Bohn 35-34—69 Paul Broadhurst 33-36—69 Olin Browne 35-34—69 K.J. Choi 34-35—69 Joe Durant 36-33—69 Fred Funk 37-32—69 Matt Gogel 35-34—69 Jeff Gove 36-33—69 Tim Herron 35-34—69 Scott McCarron 36-33—69 David Morland 35-34—69 Steve Pate 35-34—69 Kevin Sutherland 35-34—69 Ken Tanigawa 33-36—69 Mario Tiziani 35-34—69 David Toms 35-34—69 Notah Begay 36-34—70 Alex Cejka 35-35—70 Glen Day 36-34—70 Scott Dunlap 35-35—70 Dan Forsman 34-36—70 Carlos Franco 36-34—70 Paul Goydos 36-34—70 David McKenzie 34-36—70 Vijay Singh 35-35—70 Boo Weekley 34-36—70 Charlie Wi 36-34—70 Steven Alker 34-37—71 Stewart Cink 32-39—71 David Duval 39-32—71 Mark Hensby 34-37—71 Lee Janzen 35-36—71 Hank Kim 34-37—71 Corey Pavin 36-35—71 Ted Purdy 37-34—71 Kirk Triplett 37-34—71 Willie Wood 37-34—71 Stuart Appleby 38-34—72 John Huston 35-37—72 Esteban Toledo 37-35—72 John Daly 37-36—73 Marco Dawson 36-37—73 Chris DiMarco 37-36—73 Brian Gay 37-36—73 Miguel Angel Jimenez 37-36—73 Rob Labritz 37-37—74 Scott Verplank 37-37—74

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.