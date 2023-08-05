Live Radio
Home » Sports » Semifinal washout at Prague…

Semifinal washout at Prague Open with both matches rescheduled for Sunday

The Associated Press

August 5, 2023, 1:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PRAGUE (AP) — Rain has washed out the entire Saturday schedule of the Prague Open.

Both semifinals were rescheduled to take place on Sunday, along with the final.

In the semifinals, fourth-seeded Linda Nosková of the Czech Republic will play qualifier Tamara Korpatsch of Germany, and Jaqueline Cristian of Romania faces Nao Hibino of Japan.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up