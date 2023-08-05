Seattle visits Phoenix following Taurasi’s 42-point outing

Seattle Storm (6-20, 4-8 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (7-19, 2-11 Western Conference) Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Seattle Storm (6-20, 4-8 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (7-19, 2-11 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Mercury -3.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts the Seattle Storm after Diana Taurasi scored 42 points in the Phoenix Mercury’s 91-71 win against the Atlanta Dream.

The Mercury have gone 2-11 against Western Conference teams. Phoenix is sixth in the WNBA with 19.3 assists per game led by Sug Sutton averaging 4.5.

The Storm are 4-8 in Western Conference play. Seattle ranks sixth in the WNBA with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ezi Magbegor averaging 6.6.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on June 25 the Storm won 97-74 led by 24 points from Jewell Loyd, while Moriah Jefferson scored 18 points for the Mercury.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taurasi is averaging 17.4 points and 4.9 assists for the Mercury. Brittney Griner is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Loyd is averaging 24.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Storm. Magbegor is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Storm: 2-8, averaging 76.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Brittney Griner: out (mental health), Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

Storm: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

