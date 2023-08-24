Seattle visits Indiana following Loyd’s 26-point game

Seattle Storm (10-23, 7-9 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (9-24, 4-13 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Seattle Storm (10-23, 7-9 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (9-24, 4-13 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Fever -4.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle plays the Indiana Fever after Jewell Loyd scored 26 points in the Storm’s 102-79 loss to the Chicago Sky.

The Fever have gone 3-12 at home. Indiana is the Eastern leader with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Aliyah Boston averaging 3.1.

The Storm have gone 6-9 away from home. Seattle is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Storm won the last meeting 85-62 on July 30. Loyd scored 26 points to help lead the Storm to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boston is averaging 14.7 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Loyd is averaging 24.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Storm. Ezi Magbegor is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 3-7, averaging 76.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Storm: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 37.7 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Storm: Gabby Williams: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

