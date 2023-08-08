Seattle takes on Connecticut following Loyd’s 32-point performance

Connecticut Sun (20-7, 11-3 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (7-20, 5-8 Western Conference) Seattle; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Connecticut Sun (20-7, 11-3 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (7-20, 5-8 Western Conference)

Seattle; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sun -7.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle hosts the Connecticut Sun after Jewell Loyd scored 32 points in the Seattle Storm’s 97-91 win against the Phoenix Mercury.

The Storm are 2-12 in home games. Seattle is ninth in the WNBA allowing 84.6 points per game while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

The Sun are 11-3 on the road. Connecticut is third in the WNBA with 21.2 assists per game led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 8.2.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Sun won the last meeting 93-73 on July 6. DeWanna Bonner scored 16 points to help lead the Sun to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezi Magbegor is averaging 13.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Storm. Loyd is averaging 24.9 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Thomas is averaging 14.7 points, 10 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Sun. Bonner is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 3-7, averaging 78.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Sun: 8-2, averaging 84.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

