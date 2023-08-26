Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Aberdeen Central def. Rapid City Stevens, 20-25, 25-11, 25-15, 26-24 Castlewood def. Sioux Valley, 25-20, 21-25, 25-13, 25-17…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Aberdeen Central def. Rapid City Stevens, 20-25, 25-11, 25-15, 26-24

Castlewood def. Sioux Valley, 25-20, 21-25, 25-13, 25-17

Edgemont def. Todd County, 25-10, 25-19

Hamlin def. Arlington, 25-23, 21-25, 27-25, 24-26, 15-11

Jones County def. Bison, 23-25, 21-25, 27-25, 25-23, 18-16

Leola/Frederick def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-23, 23-25, 25-16, 25-22

Mobridge-Pollock def. Chamberlain, 25-16, 25-9, 25-9

Pierre T F Riggs High School def. Rapid City Central, 25-21, 25-12, 25-23

Alpha 4 Tourney=

Flandreau def. Clark/Willow Lake, 22-25, 25-8, 25-8

Flandreau def. James Valley Christian, 25-19, 25-21

Flandreau def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-9, 25-13

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-19, 25-20

Canton Tournament=

Baltic def. Garretson, 25-10, 25-13

Garretson def. Lennox, 30-28, 25-20

Garretson def. Vermillion, 25-13, 29-27

Garretson def. West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa, 18-25, 25-23, 25-14

Comet Fall Tournament=

Pool 2=

St. Francis Indian def. Chadron, Neb., 25-13, 25-21

Huron invitational=

Brandon Valley def. Mitchell, 25-16, 25-17

Brandon Valley def. Sturgis Brown, 25-10, 25-10

Brookings def. Douglas, 25-21, 25-21

Chester def. Brandon Valley, 25-19, 25-18

Chester def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-16, 25-17

Chester def. Spearfish, 25-13, 21-25, 25-17

Chester def. Sturgis Brown, 25-11, 25-15

Harrisburg def. Douglas, 25-14, 25-16

Harrisburg def. Spearfish, 25-13, 25-22

Harrisburg def. Watertown, 25-19, 25-23

Huron def. Brookings, 23-25, 25-13, 26-24

Huron def. Douglas, 25-9, 25-17

Huron def. Northwestern, 25-17, 25-18

Huron def. Sturgis Brown, 25-14, 25-19

Mitchell def. Harrisburg, 25-12, 25-17

Mitchell def. Spearfish, 20-25, 25-19, 26-24

Northwestern def. Brookings, 25-27, 25-22, 25-21

Northwestern def. Douglas, 25-20, 25-19

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Brandon Valley, 25-23, 26-24

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Brookings, 16-25, 28-26, 25-16

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Sturgis Brown, 25-12, 25-11

Watertown def. Mitchell, 25-17, 25-18

Watertown def. Northwestern, 25-23, 22-25, 25-7

Watertown def. Spearfish, 25-18, 25-12

Irene/Wakonda Tournament=

Alcester-Hudson def. Ethan, 31-29, 19-25, 25-9

Alcester-Hudson def. Scotland, 25-20, 25-23

Alcester-Hudson def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-18, 25-18

Canistota def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-16, 25-12

Canistota def. Lyman, 27-25, 18-25, 25-23

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-17, 25-9

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Scotland, 25-10, 25-17

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-13, 25-8

Ethan def. Lyman, 25-15, 25-18

Ethan def. Tri-Valley, 25-17, 25-21

Gayville-Volin High School def. Centerville, 25-15, 25-16

Gayville-Volin High School def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-19, 25-23

Lyman def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-12, 20-25, 25-18

Madison def. Centerville, 25-11, 25-16

Madison def. Menno, 25-13, 25-19

Madison def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 21-25, 25-10, 25-15

Menno def. Centerville, 25-19, 25-18

Scotland def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-20, 20-25, 25-11

Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Gayville-Volin High School, 25-22, 25-16

Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Menno, 25-9, 25-13

Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-9, 22-25, 25-20

Tri-Valley def. Canistota, 25-20, 25-20

Tri-Valley def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-15, 21-25, 25-14

Viborg-Hurley def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-14, 25-23

Final Four=

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Ethan, 26-24, 25-14

Madison def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 22-25, 25-16, 27-25

Championship=

Madison def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-18, 25-21

Norfolk Invitational=

Fifth Place=

Yankton def. South Sioux City, Neb., 17-25, 25-10, 25-22

Pool A=

Columbus, Neb. def. Yankton, 25-21, 21-25, 25-12

Norfolk, Neb. def. Yankton, 25-18, 25-23

Parkston Tournament=

Warner def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-21, 25-17

Warner def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-14, 25-9

Warner def. Parkston, 25-21, 21-25, 26-24

Warner def. Wagner, 25-8, 25-10

Stanley County Triangular=

Stanley County def. Bennett County, 25-17, 25-6, 25-14

Wall def. Bennett County, 25-11, 25-13, 25-22

Wall def. Stanley County, 18-25, 25-10, 25-19, 25-16

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

