Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aberdeen Central def. Rapid City Stevens, 20-25, 25-11, 25-15, 26-24
Castlewood def. Sioux Valley, 25-20, 21-25, 25-13, 25-17
Edgemont def. Todd County, 25-10, 25-19
Hamlin def. Arlington, 25-23, 21-25, 27-25, 24-26, 15-11
Jones County def. Bison, 23-25, 21-25, 27-25, 25-23, 18-16
Leola/Frederick def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-23, 23-25, 25-16, 25-22
Mobridge-Pollock def. Chamberlain, 25-16, 25-9, 25-9
Pierre T F Riggs High School def. Rapid City Central, 25-21, 25-12, 25-23
Alpha 4 Tourney=
Flandreau def. Clark/Willow Lake, 22-25, 25-8, 25-8
Flandreau def. James Valley Christian, 25-19, 25-21
Flandreau def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-9, 25-13
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-19, 25-20
Canton Tournament=
Baltic def. Garretson, 25-10, 25-13
Garretson def. Lennox, 30-28, 25-20
Garretson def. Vermillion, 25-13, 29-27
Garretson def. West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa, 18-25, 25-23, 25-14
Comet Fall Tournament=
Pool 2=
St. Francis Indian def. Chadron, Neb., 25-13, 25-21
Huron invitational=
Brandon Valley def. Mitchell, 25-16, 25-17
Brandon Valley def. Sturgis Brown, 25-10, 25-10
Brookings def. Douglas, 25-21, 25-21
Chester def. Brandon Valley, 25-19, 25-18
Chester def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-16, 25-17
Chester def. Spearfish, 25-13, 21-25, 25-17
Chester def. Sturgis Brown, 25-11, 25-15
Harrisburg def. Douglas, 25-14, 25-16
Harrisburg def. Spearfish, 25-13, 25-22
Harrisburg def. Watertown, 25-19, 25-23
Huron def. Brookings, 23-25, 25-13, 26-24
Huron def. Douglas, 25-9, 25-17
Huron def. Northwestern, 25-17, 25-18
Huron def. Sturgis Brown, 25-14, 25-19
Mitchell def. Harrisburg, 25-12, 25-17
Mitchell def. Spearfish, 20-25, 25-19, 26-24
Northwestern def. Brookings, 25-27, 25-22, 25-21
Northwestern def. Douglas, 25-20, 25-19
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Brandon Valley, 25-23, 26-24
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Brookings, 16-25, 28-26, 25-16
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Sturgis Brown, 25-12, 25-11
Watertown def. Mitchell, 25-17, 25-18
Watertown def. Northwestern, 25-23, 22-25, 25-7
Watertown def. Spearfish, 25-18, 25-12
Irene/Wakonda Tournament=
Alcester-Hudson def. Ethan, 31-29, 19-25, 25-9
Alcester-Hudson def. Scotland, 25-20, 25-23
Alcester-Hudson def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-18, 25-18
Canistota def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-16, 25-12
Canistota def. Lyman, 27-25, 18-25, 25-23
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-17, 25-9
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Scotland, 25-10, 25-17
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-13, 25-8
Ethan def. Lyman, 25-15, 25-18
Ethan def. Tri-Valley, 25-17, 25-21
Gayville-Volin High School def. Centerville, 25-15, 25-16
Gayville-Volin High School def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-19, 25-23
Lyman def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-12, 20-25, 25-18
Madison def. Centerville, 25-11, 25-16
Madison def. Menno, 25-13, 25-19
Madison def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 21-25, 25-10, 25-15
Menno def. Centerville, 25-19, 25-18
Scotland def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-20, 20-25, 25-11
Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Gayville-Volin High School, 25-22, 25-16
Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Menno, 25-9, 25-13
Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-9, 22-25, 25-20
Tri-Valley def. Canistota, 25-20, 25-20
Tri-Valley def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-15, 21-25, 25-14
Viborg-Hurley def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-14, 25-23
Final Four=
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Ethan, 26-24, 25-14
Madison def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 22-25, 25-16, 27-25
Championship=
Madison def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-18, 25-21
Norfolk Invitational=
Fifth Place=
Yankton def. South Sioux City, Neb., 17-25, 25-10, 25-22
Pool A=
Columbus, Neb. def. Yankton, 25-21, 21-25, 25-12
Norfolk, Neb. def. Yankton, 25-18, 25-23
Parkston Tournament=
Warner def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-21, 25-17
Warner def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-14, 25-9
Warner def. Parkston, 25-21, 21-25, 26-24
Warner def. Wagner, 25-8, 25-10
Stanley County Triangular=
Stanley County def. Bennett County, 25-17, 25-6, 25-14
Wall def. Bennett County, 25-11, 25-13, 25-22
Wall def. Stanley County, 18-25, 25-10, 25-19, 25-16
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
