Saturday's Scores

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

August 19, 2023, 11:38 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Boyle Co. 36, Gibson Southern, Ind. 6

Bullitt East 41, Woodford Co. 28

Campbellsville 54, Owen Co. 0

Eminence 52, Bellevue 18

Gleason, Tenn. 48, Fulton Co. 20

Grant Co. 28, Lou. Waggener 7

Harrison Co. 40, Calloway Co. 33

Hart Co. 37, Spencer Co. 22

Henry Co. 28, Newport 12

Lou. Fairdale 14, Elizabethtown 12

Mercer Co. 38, Taylor Co. 22

Middlesboro 14, Harlan Co. 8

Montgomery Co. 21, Magoffin Co. 14

Nelson Co. 37, Bullitt Central 6

North Oldham 21, Lou. Fern Creek 7

Paducah Tilghman 42, McCracken County (Paducah) 7

South Warren 48, North Hardin 38

NE Ohio vs. America Showcase=

Akr. Hoban, Ohio 45, Frederick Douglass 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

