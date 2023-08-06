San Diego Padres take on the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday

Los Angeles Dodgers (63-46, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (55-56, fourth in the NL West) San…

Los Angeles Dodgers (63-46, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (55-56, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Lance Lynn (7-9, 6.32 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Padres: Rich Hill (7-10, 4.84 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -125, Padres +105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

San Diego has a 30-26 record at home and a 55-56 record overall. The Padres have the ninth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .329.

Los Angeles is 63-46 overall and 29-26 on the road. The Dodgers are second in MLB play with 176 total home runs, averaging 1.6 per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the ninth time this season. The Dodgers are up 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 25 doubles and 24 home runs for the Padres. Gary Sanchez is 11-for-35 with two doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 40 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 14-for-39 with five doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .294 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .275 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (finger), Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

Dodgers: Max Muncy: day-to-day (wrist), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.