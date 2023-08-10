Rockies visit the Dodgers to begin 4-game series

Colorado Rockies (45-69, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (67-46, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Colorado Rockies (45-69, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (67-46, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ty Blach (1-1, 4.85 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -348, Rockies +273; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies on Thursday to begin a four-game series.

Los Angeles is 34-20 at home and 67-46 overall. The Dodgers have a 56-16 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Colorado is 45-69 overall and 20-39 on the road. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .250, which ranks 10th in the NL.

The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Dodgers are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 42 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs while hitting .347 for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 14-for-41 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon leads Colorado with 19 home runs while slugging .469. Nolan Jones is 10-for-36 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .292 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .207 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (groin/hamstring), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Brendan Rodgers: day-to-day (hamstring), Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

