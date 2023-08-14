Rockies look to break slide in game against the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (59-59, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (45-73, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Monday, 8:40…

Arizona Diamondbacks (59-59, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (45-73, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (9-5, 3.20 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Rockies: Chris Flexen (1-5, 7.92 ERA, 1.94 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -250, Rockies +200; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies look to end a five-game slide when they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Colorado has a 45-73 record overall and a 25-30 record at home. The Rockies are 30-15 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Arizona is 59-59 overall and 29-28 in road games. The Diamondbacks are 43-14 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams play Monday for the eighth time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 6-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads Colorado with 19 home runs while slugging .462. Ezequiel Tovar is 10-for-38 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with a .281 batting average, and has 19 doubles, seven triples, 19 home runs, 47 walks and 60 RBI. Christian Walker is 12-for-36 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .186 batting average, 5.18 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Diamondbacks: 2-8, .224 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: day-to-day (leg), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tommy Henry: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

